The draw for the group stages of the Champions League took place on Thursday with Ajax finding out their opponents.

Ajax were in pot three for the draw and they were placed in Group C along with German giants Borussia Dortmund, Portuguese league winners Sporting CP and Turkish champions Besiktas.

Ajax will take nothing for granted but it is a kinder draw than it could have been for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The matches will be played on September 14/15, September 28/29, October 19/20, November 2/3, November 23/24, and December 7/8. The full schedule for Ajax will be announced soon.




