The draw for the Champions League group stage took place on Thursday with Ajax finding out their opponents.
Ajax were in pot one for the draw and they were the first team picked out to go into group A.
They were joined by Premier League giants Liverpool, who have Virgil van Dijk in their squad. They finished runners-up in the Champions League last season but are yet to win in the Premier League during this campaign.
Serie A side Napoli was the second side out of the hat for Ajax and then they were followed by Scottish side Rangers, who reached the group stage after defeating PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday evening. Giovanni van Bronckhorst coaches the Scottish side.
The Champions League group stages get underway on the 6th of September.