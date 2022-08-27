Ajax talent Naci Unuvar will spend the season on loan with Turkish side Trabzonspor.
Unuvar recently extended his contract in Amsterdam until 2026 but he is not yet part of Alfred Schreuder’s plans.
According to Voetbal International, Ajax have agreed to let Unuvar join Trabzonspor for a season in order for the young attacking midfielder to gain first-team experience.
The 19-year-old has made three appearances for Ajax, scoring once. He has also made 73 appearances for Jong Ajax, scoring 24 times and adding 18 assists.
He will join Stefano Denswil at the Turkish side.