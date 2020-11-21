The draw for the KNVB Cup second round took place on Saturday with Ajax v Utrecht the pick of the ties.
The KNVB Cup has changed due to restrictions this year with all amateur clubs not taking part in the competition.
Nine clubs have also been allowed to sit out the second round meaning FC Volendam, MVV, NEC, Fortuna Sittard, Heracles Almelo, Feyenoord, ADO Den Haag, sc Heerenveen and AZ all get a free pass into the next round.
The big tie of the round sees Ajax host Utrecht, while PSV head to De Graafschap. All the ties will take place between the 15th and 17th of December.
The full draw is below.