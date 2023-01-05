Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli is set to sign for Ajax while centre-back Lisandro Magallan has been allowed to leave.
Ajax wants to sign a new number one with Jay Gorter set to be loaned out, leaving Remko Pasveer and Maarten Stekelenburg as the options.
Argentinian stopper Rulli is on his way to Amsterdam to sign a multi-year deal, with De Telegraaf reporting that the fee will be over €10 million.
Rulli confirmed the transfer to AS, saying, “It all happened very quickly. It was useful for Villarreal, for me and Ajax was very interested.”
The 30-year-old was part of the Argentina World Cup squad and he has made 14 appearances for Villarreal this season. He has previously played for Real Sociedad, Manchester City and Montpellier.
Ajax have also confirmed that Lisandro Magallan has left the club on a free transfer. The centre-back joined Ajax from Boca Juniors back in 2019 but only made nine appearances and he has now signed with Elche.