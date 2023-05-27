According to Fabrizio Romano, Branco van den Boomen will be the first signing of the summer for Ajax.
The Dutchman is leaving Toulouse on a free transfer this summer after an excellent season in Ligue 1, and he had plenty of options.
Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven were both linked, but Van den Boomen will join Ajax on a multi-year deal after undergoing his medical in the next few days.
Van den Boomen has been with Toulouse since 2020 and played a major role in getting them promoted to Ligue 1 last season. In this campaign, he has contributed eight assists in five goals and he lifted the French cup.