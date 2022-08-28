Ajax came away from Utrecht with a 2-0 victory in a game marred by crowd trouble.
Ajax were again without the set to depart Antony, while Owen Wijndal was injured for the trip to Utrecht, which is often a heated affair. Utrecht began with Jens Toornstra for the first time since he returned to the club.
After only 10 minutes, Ajax had the lead with Steven Berghuis nodding the ball in from close range after Edson Alvarez had headed a corner across goal.
Utrecht struggled to mount a response with Bas Dost and Daishawn Redan unable to get involved up front. Ajax lost Devyne Rensch to an injury after 38 minutes as he was replaced by Jorge Sanchez.
In first half stoppage time, Brian Brobbey headed Ajax 2-0 in front and he was the subject of some chanting from the home crowd, which will have to be investigated by the KNVB.
Daley Blind was forced off injured early in the second half after a crunching tackle and the home crowd then threw fireworks onto the pitch behind Remko Pasveer’s goal. The referee Danny Makkelie paused the game for a short period until things were under control.
Ajax saw out the rest of the game and they claimed their fourth league victory from four games.