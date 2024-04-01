Ajax U17 side have lifted the annual Future cup in Amsterdam after a 2-1 win over Partizan Belgrade.
The tournament, which sees a number of U17 sides from around the world come to Amsterdam for a weekend of action, began on Friday and Ajax managed to win their group. They overcame Pachuca, Manchester City and Partizan Belgrade with seven points from their three games.
That set up a semi-final clash with PSG for Monday and that was won 4-2 on penalties by Ajax to set up a final with Partizan Belgrade.
Goals from Jinairo Johnson and Sean Steur ensured Ajax won the final 2-1 to keep the trophy in Amsterdam.
Johnson was also named the player of the tournament after finishing joint top scorer with three goals.