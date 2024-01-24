Ajax’s U18 side hammered their Liverpool counterparts 10-0 in a friendly on Wednesday.
Ajax set up the friendly against Liverpool after failing to qualify for the Youth League this season. They want their U18 side to get some international experience.
After only one minute, Don-Angelo Konadu opened the scoring and that was the start of an incredible first half for Ajax. At half-time the score was 8-0 with Konadu scoring four times, while Skye Vink, Jan Faberski, Don O’Niel and Lucas Jetten also netted.
In the second half, Ajax took their foot off the gas but they still added two goals through Rayane Bounida and Kayden Wolff.
A big win for Ajax who takes some confidence into the second half of their season.