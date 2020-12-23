Ajax boss Erik ten Hag thinks it is unlikely that the club will bring in a striker this January.
Ajax made it no secret that they were looking for an attacker with Champions League experience in the last transfer window. However, one did not arrive.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Ten Hag does not expect a striker to arrive at the club in January, “We tried to reach that peak in the summer, but the requirements are high. There is also a price tag and who is going to let a good striker leave in the winter?”
Ajax are set to stick with Klaas Jan Huntelaar, Lassina Traore and Brian Brobbey as their options until the summer.