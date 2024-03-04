Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham speaks with Aston Villa podcaster Neil Dunworth to preview Ajax’s Europa Conference League clash with the Premier League giants.
Watch and listen by clicking here, or by pressing play below:
Heracles Almelo came back from 2-0 down to earn a ...
Kaj Sierhuis scored three and assisted two as Fortuna Sittard ...
Guus Til came off the bench to earn PSV Eindhoven ...
Heerenveen boosted their chances of reaching the European playoff spots ...
Ajax warmed up for their Conference League first leg against ...
Sparta Rotterdam held AZ Alkmaar to a 1-1 draw on ...
FC Twente are still on course to finish third in ...
Go Ahead Eagles have moved temporarily above Ajax and NEC ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Football-Oranje's Michael Statham speaks with Aston Villa podcaster Neil Dunworth ...
Football-Oranje's Michael Statham speaks with guest Ali who is an ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham speaks with Aston Villa podcaster Neil Dunworth to preview Ajax’s Europa Conference League clash with the Premier League giants.
Watch and listen by clicking here, or by pressing play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.