According to BILD, Ajax is hoping to re-sign Borussia Dortmund striker Julian Rijkhoff.
The 18-year-old swapped Ajax for Borussia Dortmund back in 2021, but he is yet to make his first team debut despite a number of eye-catching performances in the U19 side.
According to BILD, Ajax are now hoping to bring Rijkhoff back to the club in the summer as they would be able to offer a more attractive timeframe to the first team.
Rijkhoff only extended his deal in Dortmund two months ago so it seems unlikely that the Bundesliga side would be willing to cooperate with a move. Unless it was a loan move.
Rijkhoff’s goalscoring stats for Borussia Dortmund U19 has been incredible with the Dutchman netting 53 times in 62 games. He has 25 goals in 27 games so far this season.