According to Voetbal International, Ajax wants to bring in at least four new players this summer.
Sven Mislintat is set for a busy summer overhauling the Ajax squad with a right winger seen as the biggest priority. The club feels that Antony’s departure has left the biggest hole and he needs to be replaced.
Mohammed Kudus has played on the right wing but the midfielder is also open to leaving the club this summer. Edson Alvarez and Jurrien Timber could also leave to raise some much-needed funds for the club.
Ajax will look to strengthen four positions with a defensive midfielder, right-winger, central defender and attacking midfielder all wanted.
The report states that Ajax are also looking for certain characters and ones that can lead the club going forward.