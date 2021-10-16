Ajax remains clear at the top of the Eredivisie after a 2-0 victory at Heerenveen.
Erik ten Hag was without Antony, Edson Alvarez and Nicolas Tagliafico, while Lisandro Martinez was only on the bench. Mohammed Kudus, Davy Klaassen and Perr Schuurs all came into the starting line-up.
Ajax had the lead in the 24th minute with their first big chance of the game. Dusan Tadic crossed for Sebastien Haller to tap the ball into the net.
Heerenveen came close to the equaliser before the break but Anthony Musaba was denied by Remko Pasveer. After the break, the hosts hit the bar through Sven van Beek, who also tested Pasveer with a volley.
After an hour, Ten Hag had seen enough and brought on David Neres and Martínez for Steven Berghuis and Kudus. The changes had an effect with Neres heading in a Tadic cross to make it 2-0 in the 75th minute.
Heerenveen had no answer before the end and Ajax comfortably held on for the three points which moves them four points clear of PSV at the top of the table ahead of their clash with PEC Zwolle. Heerenveen sits in 7th.
Ajax will now face Borussia Dortmund at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.