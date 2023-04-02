Mohamed Kudus had a goal controversially ruled out as Go Ahead Eagles held Ajax to a 0-0 draw in Deventer.
Ajax boss John Heitinga opted for Brian Brobbey and Youri Baas from the start in Deventer as he hoped for a strong performance.
Brobbey was denied by Jeffrey de Lange in their biggest chance of the opening period while at the other end, Finn Stokkers tested Gerónimo Rulli.
After the half-hour mark, Ajax thought they had the lead when Kudus netted from close range but the offside flag went up. VAR looked but they did not have the technology needed to draw the lines were needed so the on-field decision stood.
Go Ahead Eagles then missed a great chance to net before the break after a poor loss of the ball from right-back Jorge Sanchez.
After the break, the chances dried up and even with Heitinga making a number of changes, Ajax could not find the breakthrough.
The draw means Ajax is now eight points behind the league leaders Feyenoord. They do remain second on goal difference, while Go Ahead Eagles is in 12th.