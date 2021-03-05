Nathan Ake has recovered from injury and will be in the Manchester City squad for their clash against Manchester United this weekend.
The defender has been out with a hamstring injury since December, but Pep Guardiola confirmed his return at a press conference on Friday.
He said, “Good news: Nathan is back. He participated in the training sessions and everything felt good. Everyone is fit. Hopefully that will still be the case after the international period.”
Ake has made nine appearances for the Premier League leaders this season. His return to fitness is also good news for Frank de Boer, who can include the centre-back in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
welcome back best defender ake wish you peaceful and goodness from now to end season