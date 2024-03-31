Nathan Ake had to come off in the first half of Manchester City’s 0-0 draw against Arsenal.
The clash was between the number’s three and two in the Premier League, making the stakes high. Ake was in the starting eleven and he almost scored the opener but he couldn’t connect properly with the ball at close range.
Then in the 27th minute, Ake had to come off after grabbing his leg and was replaced by Rico Lewis. Ronald Koeman will be worried but the good thing is that Ake was able to hobble off and there was no need for a stretcher.
The game ended 0-0 and in the coming days it will become clear how serious the injury to Ake is.