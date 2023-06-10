Manchester City defeated Internazionale 1-0 in the final of the Champions League on Saturday evening.
Two Dutchmen were in the starting line-ups for the final with Denzel Dumfries at right-back for Inter, while Nathan Ake was back in the Man City eleven. Stefan de Vrij was on the bench.
The game was cagey but it was Manchester City who found the only goal of the game in the 68th minute as Rodri fired in from the edge of the box.
Dumfries was then replaced as Inter went in search of the equaliser but Romelu Lukaku wasted a huge chance and Ake helped the City defence hold on.
It is a historic treble for Ake, who also won the Premier League and FA Cup. Ronald Koeman will be hoping he brings that success to the Nations League next week.