Ajax has confirmed the signing of Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom on a five-year deal.
Ajax has paid Middlesbrough €12.3 million up front for the 27-year-old, but that can rise by another €2 million through bonuses.
The forward came through the Arsenal academy and had loan deals at a number of clubs. He joined PAOK Salonika before making the move to Middlesbrough. In 82 games for Middlesbrough, Akpom scored 34 times and he was the Championship’s top scorer last season.
Akpom arrives on a deal until 2028 and will wear the number 10 shirt. He will compete with Brian Brobbey for the starting striker role.