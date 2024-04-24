Chuba Akpom scored late to earn Ajax a 2-2 draw against Excelsior in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
With an eye on securing fifth and an automatic European spot, Ajax needed a win but it was Excelsior who began the game brightly. Gerónimo Rulli was the busier goalkeeper early on.
Then after half an hour, Ajax had the lead with Devyne Rensch providing a nice finish after good work by Kenneth Taylor. However, the joy for the hosts was short lived.
Steven Bergwijn brought down Mimeirhel Benita in the box and earned himself a red card. Julian Baas scored from the spot to make it 1-1.
Ajax lost Brian Brobbey to injury before the break and in the 53rd minute, Lazoras Lamprou headed the visitors in front.
Excelsior seemed on course for a big victory but in the 88th minute, Akpom popped up to earn Ajax a point.
Ajax remains fifth but only two points ahead of NEC while Excelsior is in 15th.