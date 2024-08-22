Ajax came from behind to defeat Jagiellonia Bialystok 4-1 in Poland in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ajax seemed on course for a tough night when the hosts took the lead within the first five minutes. Adrián Diéguez headed in from close range after Ajax failed to defend a corner.
However, four minutes later, Chuba Akpom finished off an excellent pass from Steven Berghuis to make it 1-1. Mika Godts then headed in his first Ajax goal to make it 2-1.
Ajax then dominated the game and a number of chances were missed before Akpom eventually added the third after an hour. Kenneth Taylor’s shot was parried and Akpom was there to tap in.
Akpom completed his hattrick with a penalty before going off for Brian Brobbey. Ajax were then awarded another penalty but Godts saw his effort saved.
A 4-1 win means that Ajax should be secured of their Europa League group stage spot. The second leg takes place in Amsterdam next week.