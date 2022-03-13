In a big game at the bottom of the Eredivisie, Fortuna Sittard defeated Willem II 1-0 in Limburg.
Denny Landzaat took charge of Willem II after Fred Grim was sacked by the club five days ago. He saw his side make a slow start with Fortuna Sittard creating the best chances early on. Zian Flemming headed wide and also had an effort saved by Timon Wellenreuther.
Willem II grew into the game and Elton Kabangu fired a Che Nunnely cross wide before the winger was denied by Yanick van Osch.
In the 51st minute, Fortuna Sittard had the lead with Zian Flemming latching onto a pass from Lisandro Semedo before guiding the ball past Wellenreuther.
Nasser El Khayati then came on for his Willem II debut but the midfielder could not inspire a comeback and it was Fortuna Sittard that came closest to another goal. Mats Seuntjens was unlucky to see his effort hit the post.
Fortuna Sittard are now 16th but they are level on points with Willem II who are only above them on goal difference.