Almere City earned their first ever Eredivisie point after holding Excelsior to a 0-0 draw in Rotterdam.
The match was not a spectacle in Rotterdam and chances were few and far between. Rajiv van la Parra went close for Almere City in a rare first half highlight.
In the second half, Almere City remained on top and Excelsior goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel had to make a number of saves to keep the score level. Arthur Zagre had the only real chance for Excelsior but they settled in the end for a point.
Almere City earns their first ever point in the Eredivisie, while Excelsior are in ninth.