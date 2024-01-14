Almere City moved away from the drop zone after a slender 1-0 win at Volendam.
Regillio Simons took control of Volendam for the first time and it is his task to keep the club in the Eredivisie this season.
He watched as Almere City controlled the game and the visitors took the lead after 12 minutes when Thomas Robinet combined with Yoann Cathline before finding the net.
Volendam failed to muster a comeback at all and Almere City remained comfortable for the rest of the game. Jason van Duiven, signed on loan from PSV, was given his debut for Almere City in the second half as they eased to the three points.
Almere City is now 12th while Volendam stays bottom of the table.