Almere City could only take a 1-1 draw from their home tie with NAC Breda on Friday evening.
After 18 minutes, Sydney van Hooijdonk netted his first goal for NAC since his return to the club in January. He was well placed to head in powerfully.
However, the lead only lasted a minute before Charles-Andreas Brym fired in an equaliser for the home side.
Almere City had the better chances before the end but Thom Haye had his effort saved by Daniel Bielica, while Thomas Robinet twice fired just wide.
NAC held on for the point which keeps them in 10th while Almere City remains bottom of the table.