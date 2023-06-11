Almere City has been promoted to the Eredivisie after they defeated Emmen in the promotion playoff final. The tie ended 4-1 on aggregate.
Almere City went into the second leg leading 2-0 and the pressure was on Emmen to come back in front of their own fans.
However, the hosts struggled in the opening period and could not find a crucial goal. Then in the 51st minute, Ravij van la Parra put Almere City 1-0 up with a tap-in. Only two minutes later, Jorit Smeets had added a second.
Emmen gave themselves a slender piece of hope when Jari Vlak pulled one back but there was to be no miraculous comeback and Almere City are promoted.
It is the first time since their debut in professional football in 2005, under the name FC Omniworld that Almere City. Emmen returns to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie after one season in the top flight.