Almere City have climbed to ninth in the Eredivisie after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Sparta Rotterdam.
Sparta were heavy favourites for the game but it was Almere City that struck first when Nick Olij spilled a cross in the 15th minute and Thomas Robinet tapped the ball in.
The hosts struggled to create chances in the first half and in the second, Arno Verschueren missed a massive opportunity to level after misscontrolling the ball with the goal gaping.
Fifteen minutes before the end, Almere City doubled their lead as Yoann Cathline delivered a great cross for Kornelius Hansen to head in.
Joshua Kitolano pulled one back for Sparta but they couldn’t find the equaliser with Tobias Lauritsen wasting a great chance in stoppage time.
Almere City move to ninth while Sparta is 6th.