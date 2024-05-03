Almere City are almost certain of their Eredivisie safety after a 1-1 draw against Heerenveen.
The first half was a dull affair with Almere City having the better possession without ever threatening a goal, while Heerenveen got into the game more as the half wore on.
In the 47th minute, Kornelius Hansen gave the hosts the lead before Andries Noppert had to make a good save to deny Thomas Robinet a second.
Osame Sahraoui equalised for Heerenveen with a low strike before the visitors were awarded a penalty. Thom Haye saw his spot kick saved by Nordin Bakker and the match ended in a draw.
Almere City are now nine points above RKC Waalwijk in 16th, but they have a game in hand. Heerenveen are 10th and can forget a place in the playoffs.