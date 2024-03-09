Almere City held FC Utrecht to a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.
Utrecht were looking to bounce back from the defeat to Ajax last weekend but they fell behind in the third minute with Yoann Cathline finding the net with an excellent strike.
Utrecht quickly bounced back with Sam Lammers netting his first Utrecht goal with a close range finish.
After the two early goals, the game turned into a disappointing affair with neither really taking control. Utrecht had more opportunities but they could not find a winner before the end.
Utrecht is in 8th with the point and Almere City is 12th.