Edson Alvarez has left Ajax and signed for Premier League side West Ham United on a five-year deal.
West Ham have agreed to pay Ajax €38 million for Alvarez but that can rise to €41 million through bonuses.
The Mexican international has been looking to leave Ajax for a while as a move to Chelsea was blocked last January. Borussia Dortmund were linked earlier in the summer, but they decided against making a move. However, Alvarez now gets his desired transfer and will play in the Premier League.
West Ham has signed a versatile central midfielder, who can also play as a centre-back or even on the left of defence.
Ajax signed the 25-year-old for around €15 million back in 2019 and he made 147 appearances for the club, scoring 13 times. He won two league titles and one KNVB Cup.