Edson Alvarez has left Ajax and signed for Premier League side West Ham United on a five-year deal.

West Ham have agreed to pay Ajax €38 million for Alvarez but that can rise to €41 million through bonuses.

The Mexican international has been looking to leave Ajax for a while as a move to Chelsea was blocked last January. Borussia Dortmund were linked earlier in the summer, but they decided against making a move. However, Alvarez now gets his desired transfer and will play in the Premier League.

West Ham has signed a versatile central midfielder, who can also play as a centre-back or even on the left of defence.

Ajax signed the 25-year-old for around €15 million back in 2019 and he made 147 appearances for the club, scoring 13 times. He won two league titles and one KNVB Cup.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (13435 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter