Edson Alvarez has admitted that he is still disappointed that a move to Chelsea broke down in the summer.
The Premier League side made a big €50 million bid for the Mexican midfielder close to the transfer deadline, but Ajax refused to let Alvarez leave.
Speaking to ESPN, Alvarez said, “Obviously there was interest. We never expected Chelsea to make another offer. So it was a difficult situation. Ajax had nowhere to go. There was no other player in my position. I fought as far as I could, but I didn’t want to do that too much, because I know what responsibility I have with the club.
“Anyway, in the end you are aware that everything changes. Better competition and a better life for yourself and your family. That’s what it’s all about in the end. I’ve always told myself that I’m here because of my love for football, but also for my family. On the other hand, it motivates me enormously that big clubs are watching my matches and actions. I am very disappointed, but I am convinced that sooner or later a big club will come for me.”
Alvarez knows his time will come to depart Ajax, “The opportunity is there this winter, next summer or next year. There are always possibilities, but I can only concentrate on Ajax.”