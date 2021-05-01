Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld wants to be playing in a top five league next season and is focused on a call-up to the Netherlands national team.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The winger’s form has exploded in the Championship recently, with Danjuma netting nine goals and adding five assists in his last 12 league games.
Danjuma’s name has propped up constantly in the media recently in regards to his national team future. He has two friendly caps for the Netherlands, but can also represent Nigeria.
Speaking with Voetbalzone.nl, Danjuma is hoping for a call-up to the Oranje national team, “Pff, what can I say about that? I do my best and know that I am in good shape. I just happened to see that I was involved in fourteen goals in the last twelve games. I know what my qualities are, but whether that puts me in the picture at Oranje? I’m not going to go over that, I can just assert myself every week and we’ll see what the result is. Of course I would like to play for Oranje.”
There has been some contact from the KNVB, “I sometimes have contact with people from the KNVB, here and there a few texts. That’s always good, of course. But that’s it. You notice that they keep an eye on me, which I think is right. It also keeps me motivated. ”
On the interest from Nigeria, the forward said, “They have shown their interest. That is actually it, the situation is a bit similar to that at Orange. I also indicated that the situation with the club is the most important at the moment, so I am not too concerned with it. You don’t make such a choice in a split second, there are a lot of things beforehand. I talk to people about it and take a lot of things into my mind, in order to make the right choice based on that. But now I am not 100 percent concerned with that, because I want to keep my streak at the club. Oranje is still my first choice. ”
A place at the Euro’s this summer is a dream for Danjuma, “Everyone wants to play a European Championship, how wonderful would it be if you were called up for that. You just have to earn that. That is why I am even more focused on my club, because that is the only thing I have control over. Based on that, you may or may not be taken to the European Championship. I also have no influence on whether this is justified or unjustified. The European Championship is seriously something that is in my head, that is something you dream of as a little boy. ”
Bournemouth are set to take part in the Championship playoffs and Danjuma is aiming to play in a top league next season, whether that is with his current club or elsewhere, “I am very ambitious and I want to achieve as much as possible in my career. The Championship is a good platform to assert yourself and I am having a good season. I also know that there will be interest and certain clubs that I am linked to. Of course, I hope to be able to play in one of the top five competitions in the world next season. ”