Netherlands women have been knocked out of the Olympics in the quarter-finals after a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to the USA.
Two years ago, the USA defeated Netherlands in the World Cup final, and Oranje were looking for revenge at the Olympics.
After 18 minutes, Netherlands had the lead with Vivianne Miedema finishing cleverly to register her ninth goal of the games.
However, the USA turned the game around with Samantha Mewis heading in the equaliser before Lynn Williams quickly made it 2-1 in the 31st minute.
Netherlands kept fighting and in the 54th minute, Miedema found the equaliser with a strike that got the better of Alyssa Naeher, who should have done better.
In the 80th minute, Netherlands had the chance to win the game when a penalty was awarded for a foul on Lineth Beerensteyn. However, Lieke Martens saw her weak penalty kept out by Naeher.
Neither side could find a winning goal in extra time and the game was decided on penalties. Miedema saw her penalty saved and Aniek Nouwen also missed, while the USA netted all four.
Netherlands are out and the clash is the final under head coach Sarina Wiegman, who leaves to take on the job with England.