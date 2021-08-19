Vitesse Arnhem came away from Belgium with a 3-3 draw against Anderlecht in the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie. Anderlecht netted a last-minute equaliser in a thriller.
Vitesse went to Belgium without the injured Million Manhoef and Danilho Doekhi, while Lois Openda was suspended. Riechedly Bazoer and Ali Dasa started while Oussama Tannane was on the bench.
After ten minutes, Anderlecht, who started with Joshua Zirkzee and Wesley Hoedt, took the lead with Brito Raman scoring after some poor defending.
Oussama Darfalou almost equalised with a header before Dasa did make it 1-1 in the 31st minute with an excellent strike from outside the box. However, Anderlecht quickly restored their lead as Raman got his second from close range.
Raman almost completed his hattrick before the break but his strike came back off the post. That was a relief for Vitesse, who equalised a minute into the second half through Nikolai Frederiksen, who turned well and calmly finished.
Zirkzee could not make an impact for Anderlecht and he was substituted in the 68th minute. Two minutes earlier, Vitesse brought on Tannane, who had a big impact on the game.
In the 72nd minute, Tannane robbed Hoedt of the ball, dribbled forward and then found the bottom corner with a nice finish.
Vitesse seemed to be heading for victory, but in the 90th minute, Yari Verschaeren made it 3-3 with a low strike from the edge of the box. It could have been even worse for Vitesse as Matus Bero gave away a penalty, but Lior Refaelov smashed his spot-kick against the crossbar.
Vitesse take a draw to the second leg in Arnhem next week.