According to Het Nieuwsblad, Anderlecht are hoping to keep Bayern Munich loanee Joshua Zirkzee for longer.
The Dutch striker is currently on loan with the Belgian side until the end of the season and has impressed with 14 goals and eight assists in all competitions.
The loan option that Anderlecht has with Bayern Munich does not include a clause to make it permanent, but Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that the club is hoping to keep Zirkzee for longer.
Zirkzee only has one year left on his deal with Bayern Munich and the Bavarian side are expected to ask for a hefty fee to sell the striker. That could prove to be too much for Anderlecht, who would be hoping to agree on a second loan deal.
It remains to be seen whether Zirkzee would be open to staying with Anderlecht or if the Netherlands U21 international would want a new challenge.