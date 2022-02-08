Anderlecht hoping to strike a ... According to Het Nieuwsblad, Anderlecht are hoping to keep Bayern ...

Van Nistelrooy rules himself o... Ruud van Nistelrooy has ruled himself out of the running ...

Overmars leaves Ajax immediate... Ajax have announced that Marc Overmars has left his position ...

Ajax move clear at the top wit... Ajax are now five points clear at the top of ...

Oosting has a special debut as... Thijs Oosting scored twice on his Willem II debut to ...

Strand Larsen leads Groningen ... Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice as Groningen defeated Go Ahead ...