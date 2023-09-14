According to La Dernière Heure, Anderlecht turned down the chance to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The midfielder is in a hopeless situation at Manchester United and the club were willing to let him go in the summer, whether permanently or on loan.
The Belgian transfer market was open until the 6th of September and Van de Beek was interested in a move to Anderlecht. However, La Derniere Heure is reporting that Anderlecht decided they had enough players in the position.
Royal Antwerp was another club that said no to bringing in the Dutchman, who was linked with Real Sociedad and Lorient earlier in the summer.
Van de Beek still has Turkey as an option but the transfer window there is only open until Friday. If he doesn’t get a move, it is likely that Van de Beek will spend the next 3 months on the bench until the window reopens in January.