Bayern Munich is searching for a new winger and they have Ajax star Antony and PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo on their shortlist.
Sky Sports Germany is reporting that Ajax’s Antony is a serious target for Bayern Munich, but they are struggling with the asking price, which is reportedly around €32 million.
The 21-year-old joined Ajax from Sao Paulo for €16 million last year and has made a big impression on Bayern Munich.
Gakpo is also on the shortlist of the German giants, but he would also cost between €25-30 million, while PSV Eindhoven are not interested in letting their vice-captain go.
Bayern Munich reportedly needs to raise funds before they can enter the transfer market.