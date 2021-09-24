Manchester City and Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on Ajax winger Antony.
On Friday, Antony earned his first call-up to the Brazilian national team and the winger’s name was also being linked with a move to the Premier League or La Liga.
According to El Nacional, Manchester City is circling the 21-year-old, who has made 51 appearances for Ajax, scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists. The Premier League side has been watching Ajax closely with Antony their main target.
The report adds that Barcelona is also keen on Antony, who has a contract in Amsterdam until 2025.