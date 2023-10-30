Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham and Mike Bell catch up in our latest Dutch football podcast. They talk about Ajax in depth, the Eredivisie season so far, and the provisional squad for the Netherlands. Support us podcast by pressing ‘like’, subscribing to our platforms, with the notification bell ‘on’ for our YouTube channel!
You can watch, download or listen to the podcast on YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts (links below).
YOUTUBE: Click here!
SoundCloud: Link (Here you can download the podcast and listen offline.)
Apple Podcasts: Click here
Google Podcasts: Search for us on their podcast app! 🙂