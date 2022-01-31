Heracles Almelo have signed Swedish striker Samuel Armenteros for the third time.
The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Fujairah SC in the United Arab Emirates but now returns to Almelo for a third spell.
Armenteros first played for the club between 2009 and 2013 before he then had spells with Anderlecht, Feyenoord, Willem II, and Qarabag. In August 2016, Armenteros then returned to Heracles for a short spell before departing for Benevento.
The Swede signs a deal until the end of the season with the option for another year. He becomes the fourth January signing after Justin Hoogma, Emil Hansson and Anas Ouahim.