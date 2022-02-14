During Rondo on Ziggo Sport, it is mentioned that Arsenal maintains an interest in Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.
The Turkish international has been one of the stars in the Eredivisie this season, contributing five goals and seven assists for Feyenoord.
Arsenal has been linked with the midfielder for some time and that interest was once again mentioned on Ziggo Sport show Rondo. The Premier League side are reportedly very keen on signing Kokcu, who recently hinted he wanted to make Feyenoord a lot of money with an eventual transfer.
Speaking on the show, Marco van Basten has advised Kokcu against a transfer, “He should certainly continue to play at Feyenoord for another year and a half. Get stronger, keep your starting place and then go abroad at some point.
“That is also better for yourself. Otherwise you go much too young. That happens every time and you can even see it in the big boys who went to Barcelona and Real Madrid. They also had problems with it.”