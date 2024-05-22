According to De Telegraaf, Arsenal and Liverpool have Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow on their shortlist for this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 26-year-old stopper was linked with Manchester United last summer but remained in Rotterdam. After a injury hit campaign, Bijlow is now being linked with the Premier League once again.
According to De Telegraaf, Bijlow is a serious option for both Arsenal and Liverpool this summer. Arne Slot is now the head coach of Liverpool and knows Bijlow well, while Arsenal see him as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who could depart.
De Telegraaf adds that Liverpool’s interest is long term and they watched him in action several times during the season.
For now, Bijlow will be preparing for the European Championships with the Netherlands. He is set to compete to be the number one at the tournament.