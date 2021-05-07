According to GOAL, Arsenal are interested in signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Onana has decided not to sign a new deal with Ajax, meaning it is now very likely that he will depart Amsterdam in the summer, despite the fact he is currently banned for a doping violation.
According to Goal, Arsenal are hoping to swoop for the Cameroonian and are willing to offer Ajax £7 million.
Arsenal feel they can take Onana for a cut-price deal due to his contract situation and the doping violation. The Premier League side is waiting to hear how Ajax’s appeal against Onana’s suspension goes before making an offer.
A hearing will make a decision on Onana’s suspension in June.