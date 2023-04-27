Arsenal are the latest club credited with an interest in signing Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus.
The Ghanaian international is having an excellent season in Amsterdam, scoring 11 league goals for Ajax. In all competitions, he has 18 goals and five assists.
His form has seen him already linked with a move to Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, but now Arsenal are being credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.
According to Athletic reporter David Ornstein, Arsenal are looking at four midfield targets and Kudus is one of them. He told Peacock that Arsenal are also looking at Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, and Mason Mount.
Kudus and Mount are options for the number eight position, while Rice and Caicedo for the 6.
Kudus has a deal in Amsterdam until 2025 and the club have reportedly set an asking price of €45 million on their star.