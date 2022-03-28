According to Voetbal International, Arsenal is currently in pole position to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Dutch international forward is widely expected to depart Eindhoven this summer, despite having a contract until 2026.
According to Voetbal International, Arsenal are currently leading the race to sign the 22-year-old, with Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool all previously linked.
Arsenal will have to delve deep into their pockets to sign Gakpo, though, with PSV looking to set a new record transfer fee. The highest they have ever received is the €42 million that Napoli paid for Hirving Lozano.
Gakpo has scored sixteen goals and given thirteen assists in 37 games this season for PSV.