According to Voetbal International, Arsenal is currently in pole position to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch international forward is widely expected to depart Eindhoven this summer, despite having a contract until 2026.

According to Voetbal International, Arsenal are currently leading the race to sign the 22-year-old, with Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool all previously linked.

Arsenal will have to delve deep into their pockets to sign Gakpo, though, with PSV looking to set a new record transfer fee. The highest they have ever received is the €42 million that Napoli paid for Hirving Lozano.

Gakpo has scored sixteen goals and given thirteen assists in 37 games this season for PSV.




