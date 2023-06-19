According to the Athletic, Arsenal have made an opening offer to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax.
Last summer, Timber was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but the centre-back decided to remain in Amsterdam for another year.
Timber is now expected to leave Ajax and it appears that Arsenal could be the destination, with the Athletic reporting that an opening offer of £30 million has been placed.
This offer does not meet Ajax’s current asking price of £50 million and is expected to be rejected. However, Arsenal are confident that a compromise can be reached.
The report also states that personal terms are not expected to be an issue as the 22-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League.