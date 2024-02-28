According to BILD, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all interested in signing Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.
The 22-year-old joined Ajax in the summer from Eintracht Frankfurt and has made himself number one at the Amsterdam club.
In recent weeks, Ramaj excelled in the Conference League win over Bodo/Glimt and it appears his performances have attracted attention from England.
According to BILD, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested in signing the stopper, who cost Ajax around €5 million. He has a contract until the summer of 2028.