According to BILD, Arsenal are interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.
Arsenal are working on the signing of Jurrien Timber but it appears they also want to add another Dutchman to their squad.
BILD is reporting that Arsenal has set aside €40 million this summer in order to sign right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
Head coach Mikel Arteta wants to add an attacking right-back to his squad and sees Frimpong as the perfect addition. The Netherlands U21 international scored eight goals and added seven assists for Bayer Leverkusen last season.