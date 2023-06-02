According to Voetbal International, Arsenal is now the most concrete side interested in signing Xavi Simons this summer.
The 20-year-old has had an excellent season with PSV, finishing as joint top scorer in the Eredivisie with 19 goals, while also contributing eight assists.
He has a deal with PSV until 2027 and the club is hoping to convince him to sign a new contract. However, the midfielder does have a clause that would allow him to join PSG for €12 million if Simons wanted the move.
PSG are not the only club interested with VI reporting that Arsenal are very interested in Simons and they are at the moment the most concrete. Arsenal would have to pay a big fee to take the Dutch international, though, as the clause only applies to PSG.
Simons has not yet committed his future to PSV and is said to be annoyed at the situation which resulted in Ruud van Nistelrooy departing. He may see a move away from PSV as a way to develop as the club are not guaranteed a Champions League spot next season.
An interesting development around Simons is that he recently switched agents to Darren Dein, the son of former Arsenal co-owner and vice-chairman David Dein.