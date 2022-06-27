PSV seal Xavi Simons signing PSV Eindhoven has signed Xavi Simons from PSG on a ...

Botman seals Newcastle United ... Newcastle United has confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Sven ...

Gakpo management in talks with... According to Voetbal International, Leeds United could be the destination ...

Manchester United hijack Lyon&... Manchester United looks set to trump Olympique Lyonnais in the ...

Arsenal up their offer for Mar... According to De Telegraaf, Ajax has received an improved offer ...

Feyenoord closing in on Italia... According to Algemeen Dagblad, Feyenoord are close to signing Italian ...

West Ham United linked with Da... According to the Guardian, West Ham United are interested in ...